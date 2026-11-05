Foreign-currency lending in Ho Chi Minh City surges 42 percent in ten months

Foreign-currency lending in Ho Chi Minh City rose 42 percent in the first ten months of 2026 from the end of last year, reflecting stronger import-export activity, while total credit growth continued to outpace the banking sector's nationwide rate.

The State Bank of Vietnam's (SBV) Region 2 Branch said on November 5 that outstanding foreign-currency loans in the city were estimated at VND288 trillion (US$11.5 billion), accounting for 4.9 percent of total outstanding credit.

According to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance, Vietnam's total trade turnover exceeded US$1 trillion for the first time in the January-October period, reaching US$1,010.5 billion, up 32.3 percent year on year.

In October alone, trade turnover topped US$122 billion, increasing 3.7 percent from September and 47.4 percent from a year earlier. Exports totaled US$64.6 billion, while imports reached US$57.3 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of US$7.3 billion.

By the end of October, total outstanding loans in Ho Chi Minh City were estimated at VND5.85 quadrillion, up 12.4 percent from the end of 2025 and 18.2 percent year on year. The city's credit growth exceeded the nationwide banking sector's rate of 11.9 percent over the same ten-month period.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the SBV's Region 2 Branch, said lending continued to prioritize manufacturing, business activities and sectors serving as key drivers of economic growth.

The city's banking sector has also stepped up support for businesses through consumer stimulus programs, market stabilization lending and bank-business matchmaking initiatives.

By the end of October, the bank-business connection program had disbursed approximately 80 percent of the VND591 trillion in credit commitments registered by participating credit institutions.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan