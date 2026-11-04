18 localities launch programs to help businesses access international markets

As of November 4, 18 localities had issued Local Go Global action programs to help businesses expand their investment and business operations and gain access to international markets.

Mr. Luong Hoang Thai, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, speaks at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Vietnam Export Promotion Forum. (Photo: SGGP)

The information was announced by Luong Hoang Thai, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, at the 2026 Vietnam Export Promotion Forum, organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in Hanoi, on the morning of November 4 under the theme “Go Global—Joining Hands with Businesses to Reach the World.”

The local action programs were issued in 2026 in line with Decision No. 626/QD-TTg dated April 6, 2026, signed by the Prime Minister.

According to Deputy Minister Luong Hoang Thai, proactive engagement by local authorities plays an important role in determining the effectiveness of the Go Global program. Localities need to translate the program into concrete action plans, identify sectors and products with strong potential, and tailor support activities to their production advantages and businesses' actual needs.

Vu Ba Phu, Director General of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said the Go Global program for 2026–2030 aims to provide training on global investment and business operations to 10,000 businesses and assist 1,000 businesses in developing plans to expand internationally.

The program also targets providing specialized support to 100 businesses investing overseas, including 30 pursuing mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

To help businesses participate in regional and global value chains, the program aims to support 100 enterprises, including at least 20 major companies operating in Vietnam's key and strategic industries.

In cross-border e-commerce, the target is to help 100 businesses operate effectively on e-commerce platforms, with at least 10 generating more than US$10 million in online export revenue.

The launch ceremony of the Go Global program, themed “Joining Hands with Businesses to Reach the World,” is held on the morning of November 4. (Photo: SGGP)

A key new feature of the Local Go Global program is its focus on helping businesses choose internationalization strategies suited to their capabilities and available resources.

Beyond expanding goods exports, the program also supports cross-border digital business, participation in global value chains and overseas investment, as well as the establishment of commercial presences abroad through offices, branches, subsidiaries, joint ventures or mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Deputy Minister Luong Hoang Thai stressed that Vietnamese businesses must proactively build the capabilities needed to expand into international markets.

There is no one-size-fits-all formula for this journey, he said. The Government will play an enabling role by creating a favorable environment and connecting resources; local authorities will take the initiative in implementation; and businesses will remain at the center as the key drivers of value creation.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called on localities to proactively implement their Local Go Global programs and identify sectors and products with strong potential. Implementation should be assessed based on tangible results, with effective models replicated more widely.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh