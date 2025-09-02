Vietnam’s tourist destinations bustle during National Day holiday

During the first three days of the National Day holiday, tourist destinations across Vietnam have welcomed an impressive surge of visitors. Many sites have drawn crowds thanks to their natural beauty and engaging cultural activities.

In Hanoi, festive spirit permeated every corner—from Ba Dinh Square to the Old Quarter streets around Hoan Kiem Lake—where solemnity and reverence blended with joy and national pride. In the pleasant late-summer weather, streams of people flocked to the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, queuing in an orderly fashion to pay their respects.

Young people in traditional ao dai or T-shirts emblazoned with the red flag and yellow star filled the streets with color and positive energy. Around Hoan Kiem Lake and nearby streets such as Dinh Tien Hoang, Hang Khay, and Trang Thi, the city turned into a massive “festival space.”

Other landmarks—the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Hoa Lo Prison, 48 Hang Ngang Street, and the Hanoi Flag Tower—were crowded with visitors. In Ba Dinh Ward, the sight of 28,000 national flags flying along an 800-meter stretch created a striking spectacle, marking the launch of the “Red Ba Dinh” project.

The centerpiece was the National Achievements Exhibition in Dong Anh Commune, themed “80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness.” In just a few days, the exhibition drew nearly 2 million visitors—a record figure.

Tourists eagerly enjoy go-kart racing, a new tourism product recently introduced at several attractions in Lang Biang and Cam Ly wards, Lam Dong Province.

Hanoi weather on September 2: Possible showers The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported on September 1 that showers and thunderstorms of varying intensity would occur nationwide on September 2. In the North, scattered showers interspersed with sunshine are expected, with heavier rainfall in lowland and coastal areas; temperatures range from 23–33 degrees Celsius. In Hanoi—where the grand military parade and march marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day will take place—morning showers are likely with a 50–60 percent probability, temperatures between 27–31 degrees Celsius. In the afternoon, rain chances rise to 60–70 percent with highs of 29–32 degrees Celsius; showers may continue into the evening, keeping the weather cool. In Central Vietnam, showers and storms will be less frequent, with temperatures between 24–33 degrees Celsius. In the Central Highlands and the South, afternoon and evening showers are forecast, with some areas seeing heavy downpours; temperatures range from 20–31 degrees Celsius in the Central Highlands and 24–33 degrees Celsius in the South.

Southern destinations see visitor surge

In Ho Chi Minh City, crowds of locals and tourists surged into popular attractions. At the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site, a host of new activities were rolled out, including water games on a lake simulating the East Sea, mock battles with paintball guns, and defense-sport shooting.

Visitors could also enjoy meals at Ben Duoc and Ben Dinh restaurants, join overnight camping and barbecue parties, or relax at well-equipped homestays.

At Suoi Tien Cultural Theme Park, the flow of visitors remained heavy from morning to night. The highlight was the daily 6 p.m. water stage show “The Spirit of Dragon and Fairy – The Era of Rising Strength” performed on Lac Canh Lake.

In Vung Tau, more than 150,000 arrivals were recorded over the first three days, with tourists flocking to the beaches and memorial sites such as the Vo Thi Sau Heroine Memorial and the Minh Dam Revolutionary Base. Many hotels reported occupancy rates above 90 percent at the end of August, with some fully booked from the very first day of the holiday.

Lam Dong Province also reported strong increases in tourist numbers at Da Lat, Mui Ne, and Phu Quy Special Zone, though without signs of overcrowding. According to the Lam Dong Tourism Association, accommodations still had ample availability, allowing visitors to choose from a wide range of hotels, resorts, and homestays at reasonable prices.

Da Lat unveiled new attractions this holiday, including go-kart racing, greenline luge rides down hillside tracks, and other experiences at Lang Biang Land, Puppy Farm, Mongo Land – Da Lat, and the Da Lat Flower Plateau. In Mui Ne, visitors enjoyed swimming at Doi Duong Beach, windsurfing, and jet-skiing. Meanwhile, Phu Quy Special Zone reported heavy visitor traffic, with express ferries running at full capacity.

In Khanh Hoa Province, favorable weather boosted arrivals at local attractions. On September 1, the Nha Trang tourism port was estimated to handle around 7,000 visitors heading out to explore Nha Trang Bay.

In Dak Lak, the 2025 Dak Lak Culture, Tourism, and Cuisine Week kicked off with gong performances, traditional art shows, street music, and special cultural programs celebrating major national holidays. The event marked the start of new cooperation between Phu Yen’s seascapes and Dak Lak’s highlands, creating a unique “sea-to-forest” travel experience.

Alongside leisure activities, supermarkets and shopping centers in HCMC were packed with customers. MM Mega Market, AEON Mall, and Co.opmart outlets reported sharp increases in foot traffic. Shoppers stocked up on food and household goods for family gatherings and took advantage of holiday discounts. Saigon Co.op announced that more than 800 outlets nationwide had boosted essential supplies by 20–30 percent, with many Vietnamese products discounted up to 50 percent under the “Proud Vietnamese Supermarket” program. Although no official statistics are available yet, many supermarkets and malls confirmed that purchasing power rose significantly compared to regular days.

By staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan