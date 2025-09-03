Tourism surges during National Day holiday

This year’s National Day holiday witnessed a tourism boom across various provinces, as record numbers of visitors flocked to popular destinations nationwide.

The exhibition, titled “80 Years of Independence, Freedom, and Happiness,” marking the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025) in Hanoi attracted more than 300,000 visitors over its first two days.

During the four-day National Day holiday, Hanoi welcomed approximately 2.08 million visitors, tripling the number recorded during the same period in 2024. Total revenue from tourism hit an estimated VND4,500 billion (US$171 million), marking a record growth of 80 percent compared to last year.

The festive atmosphere permeated the capital as a series of cultural and artistic events commemorated the 80th anniversary of National Day. The exhibition, titled “80 Years of Independence, Freedom, and Happiness,” a significant political and cultural event marking the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025), held in Dong Anh Commune, Hanoi, attracted nearly 1.2 million visitors in just three days. Popular destinations such as the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature), Hoa Lo Prison, and Hanoi Zoo all reported a surge in visitor numbers, with many venues welcoming tens of thousands of guests daily.

The city’s hotel sector also recorded an impressive performance, with occupancy rates averaging 83 percent. Many three- to five-star accommodation facilities were fully booked on the night of September 1. Particularly, the Hanoi Department of Tourism, in coordination with the Management Board of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, offered 35,000 gifts to visitors, leaving a lasting impression on both locals and international guests.

Visitors visit Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the municipal Department of Tourism reported that local attractions and entertainment venues welcomed approximately 1.45 million visitors over the four-day National Day holiday. Tourism revenue reached VND4.14 trillion (US$157 million). Authorities ensured public order and safety across tourist sites throughout the holiday period. Key destinations such as Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site, and Suoi Tien Theme Park saw overwhelming crowds as visitors flocked in large numbers during the break.

At some shopping centers in Ho Chi Minh City, such as Co.opmart, the number of customers increased 1.5-2 times compared to normal days. In response to the surge in visitors, several supermarkets and malls extended their operating hours, opening earlier and closing about 30 minutes later than usual. Dining areas and cinemas were consistently packed throughout the holiday.

Retailers also reported a significant spike in consumer spending, with purchasing power rising by 30 percent to 60 percent, depending on the product category. The strongest demand was seen in ready-to-eat foods, beverages, confectionery, and gift items. Simultaneously, large-scale promotional campaigns celebrating the National Day were launched across retail systems, with discounts reaching up to 90 percent at some locations. Parking lots at many supermarkets and malls remained at full capacity throughout the holiday period.

Hue Imperial Citadel attracs a large number of tourists.

In Hue on September 2, tens of thousands of Vietnamese citizens enjoyed free admission to the Complex of Hue Monuments. A traditional boat racing festival on the Huong River, a special cultural performance, and a high-altitude fireworks display at the Hue Flag Tower also drew large crowds.

According to the Hue Department of Tourism, the city welcomed an estimated 196,000 visitors during the National Day holiday, a 50.8 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Tourism revenue was estimated at VND310 billion, up 134.8 percent year-on-year. Average hotel occupancy reached around 72 percent, with most city-center hotels, resorts, and local homestays nearly fully booked.

Parking lots at the Alley of Love tourist area in Da Lat City remains at full capacity throughout the holiday period.

In Lam Dong Province, an estimated 590,000 visitors arrived for sightseeing and accommodation during the National Day holiday, marking a 6.8 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Tourism revenue was reported at nearly VND800 billion.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the holiday also coincided with the launch of the “Month of Tourist Destination Experience in 2025” program. As part of the event, a wide range of cultural, artistic, and sporting events were held at major tourist destinations such as Da Lat and Mui Ne. The program was accompanied by promotional campaigns, including discounted entrance tickets, gift giveaways, and all-inclusive tour packages aimed at boosting domestic tourism and consumer spending.

Visitors take part in the experiential tour, 'A Day as a Fisherman' on Phu Quy Insland.

In Khanh Hoa Province, favorable weather conditions and improved transportation infrastructure provided a strong boost to the local tourism sector. According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the province welcomed nearly 910,000 visitors during the four-day National Day holiday, an increase of 110 percent compared to the same period last year.

Average hotel occupancy across the province reached approximately 80 percent, with several coastal resorts fully booked throughout the holiday. Total tourism revenue was estimated at more than VND963.5 billion, nearly VND207 billion higher than the same period in 2024.

Mang Den ecological tourist area

In Quang Ngai Province, more than 193,400 tourist arrivals were recorded during the four-day National Day holiday, marking a 32.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Tourism revenue reached VND183 billion, up 35.5 percent year-on-year, according to Ms. Bach Thi Man, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

Average hotel occupancy ranged between 60 percent and 65 percent, with key destinations such as Mang Den and Ly Son Island reporting near-full capacity at 95–100 percent. The surge in visitor numbers was attributed to growing interest in exploring the region following recent administrative restructuring, as well as investments in infrastructure, expanded tourism services, and efforts to elevate the province’s tourism brand.

According to the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Dak Lak Province, the locality welcomed an estimated 100,000 visitors during the National Day holiday, including around 1,000 international tourists. Total overnight stays reached approximately 44,000.

Tourism revenue was estimated at VND160 billion, with accommodation services contributing around VND28.5 billion. The province’s average hotel occupancy rate stood at 55 percent, while homestays located near the sea and natural attractions reported significantly higher rates, ranging from 80 percent to full capacity.

Visitors take a cruise along the Mekong River.

According to the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau, the locality received over 120,730 tourists during the National Day holiday, marking a nearly 20 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Total tourism revenue reached VND126 billion, up more than 18 percent year-on-year.

Ms. Du Truc Loan, Chief of Office at the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, said that major tourist attractions and entertainment venues strictly adhered to posted pricing and ensured food safety and hygiene standards. Localities across the province organized a wide range of cultural, sporting, and recreational activities to enhance the visitor experience and stimulate spending. Transportation services were also expanded and upgraded to better meet demand.

Related News Central Highlands, South Central provinces offer new tourism products

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh