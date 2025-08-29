Deputy Head of the Transport Management Department under the Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Construction, Nguyen Quoc Vinh, proposed solutions to promptly resume the operation of four-wheel electric vehicles for tourist transport.

HCMC proposes operation recovery of four-wheel electric vehicles for tourism. (Photo: SGGP)

At a press conference on socio-economic issues in Ho Chi Minh City held on August 28, Mr. Nguyen Quoc Vinh announced the suspension of motorized four-wheel electric vehicles in the city starting July 1, citing traffic management concerns on certain routes.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has recently received numerous petitions from various organizations advocating for the resumption of this mode of transport.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Traffic Management Center and relevant specialized departments to coordinate with the People’s Committee of Con Dao Special Zone, as well as the wards including Cho Lon, An Dong, Cho Quan, Vung Tau, and Tam Thang, among others, and related agencies to conduct on-site surveys of certain roads meeting the traffic organization criteria outlined in Decree 165/2024/ND-CP.

The survey and agreement on traffic management plans to allow the resumption of these vehicles are expected to be proposed by September 2025, after which the Department of Construction will report to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

In the long term, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction will report to the Chairman of the City People’s Committee to propose that the Prime Minister consider revising Decree 165. The proposed amendment aims to decentralize authority, allowing local governments greater autonomy to decide on traffic management plans for four-wheel electric tourist vehicles.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh