Ho Chi Minh City launches 2025 Tourism Development Stimulus Program

On August 19, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism held a conference to launch its 2025 Tourism Development Stimulus Program, aiming to position the city as an attractive, dynamic, and creative destination.

International cruise ship visitors tour Vietnam. (Photo:SGGP)

Under the plan, the city’s tourism sector has set ambitious targets for the year, including welcoming 10 million international visitors and 50 million domestic travelers, with total tourism revenue projected to reach VND290 trillion (US$11 billion).

At the conference, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism announced a partnership with Traveloka Vietnam to launch a digital campaign promoting the city as a destination. From now until the end of the year, Traveloka will offer a package of e-vouchers worth over VND4 billion to travelers booking flights and hotel rooms in Ho Chi Minh City.

The program is supported by numerous businesses across the tourism ecosystem, including airlines, hotel chains, spas, and wellness centers. This comprehensive incentive package aims to enhance visitor experience and leave a lasting impression on travelers.

Concurrently, the city’s tourism sector is intensifying its promotion of local cuisine through a partnership with Shopee Food (Foody) to launch the “Culinary Passport” program. This initiative enables visitors to explore Ho Chi Minh City’s diverse culinary journey, ranging from traditional dishes and specialty restaurants to unique new experiences.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Culinary Guide will be republished this year in both print and digital formats. The updated edition will include more addresses and signature dishes from newly added wards and communes, further solidifying the city’s reputation as a premier gastronomic destination in Vietnam.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City serves as a hub for numerous international events. This September, the 19th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC) will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), gathering hundreds of domestic and international enterprises to promote sustainable tourism trends.

Furthermore, the 12th Congress of the Tourism Promotion Organization of Asia Pacific Cities (TPO) will take place on September 4, attracting numerous regional leaders and experts to discuss solutions for developing green tourism that align social responsibility with local economic growth.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, stated that the city will continue to leverage technology and digital transformation to create distinctive visitor experiences. In collaboration with the business community, the city aims to build a diverse and convenient service ecosystem.

Through a series of stimulus activities from now until the end of the year, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to promote the message “Find your vibes,” reinforcing its image as a vibrant, creative, open, and friendly metropolis that warmly welcomes both domestic and international travelers.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh