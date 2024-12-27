Vietnam’s tourism industry aims to greet 22-23 million int'l visitors in 2025

The Vietnamese tourism industry has set a target of receiving 22-23 million international visitors and 120-130 million domestic tourists in 2025 with a total revenue of around VND1, 000 billion (US$39.3 million).

Vietnam’s tourism industry aims to greet 22-23 million international visitors in 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by Nguyen Trung Khanh, Director General of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, at a conference to review the 2024 performance and launch 2025 tasks held in Hanoi on December 26.

In 2024, the tourism industry achieved significant achievements, including welcoming 17.5 million international visitors, up 38.9 percent compared to 2023, and serving 110 million domestic tourists, presenting a year-on-year increase of 1.6 percent. Total revenue from tourism reached VND840 trillion, up 23.8 percent compared to last year. This growth was driven thanks to favorable visa policies, the development of new products, and effective promotional activities.

Notably, in 2024, the tourism industry successfully organized the first UN International Conference on Rural Tourism in Quang Nam Province with the participation of over 300 delegates from 50 countries. It was one of the major international events that affirmed Vietnam tourism's position in the global arena.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Ho An Phong, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Ho An Phong, emphasized that in 2024, the tourism industry faced many challenges but still achieved impressive results, becoming a bright spot in the country’s socio-economic picture. The Vietnam Tourism - Cinema Promotion Program in the US, themed "Vietnam - New Destination of World Cinema" was very successful, attracting the participation of many top Hollywood filmmakers.

Deputy Minister Ho An Phong directed the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism to continue focusing on two strategic tasks, including managing and promoting tourism and providing advice to the authorities to adjust the Law on Tourism and legal documents to align with the new situation.

By Vinh Xuan—Translated by Kim Khanh