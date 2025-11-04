E-Commerce Week 2025 kicks off with full discounts to attract young shoppers

At today's press conference in Hanoi, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) announced details of this year’s national e-commerce campaign, organized by the Department of E-Commerce and Digital Economy in cooperation with TikTok Shop and major e-commerce platforms.
Under Decision No. 3144/QD-BCT, the program encourages businesses to offer major incentives and creative digital experiences to engage the growing population of young online consumers.
A key highlight this year is the debut of “Mega Live” — a livestream event series providing real-time guidance on how to distinguish genuine products from counterfeits. This initiative aims to build trust in online shopping and promote safe, transparent e-commerce practices among Vietnamese consumers.
Beyond consumer promotions, the program also supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in accelerating digital transformation. It offers training on applying new technologies in online business operations, while also updating participants on the latest e-commerce trends, policies, and regulatory frameworks.
By focusing on innovation, trust, and inclusivity, E-Commerce Week 2025 is set to become a key driver for Vietnam’s digital economy and a dynamic platform connecting businesses and young consumers in the online marketplace.
The event will take place nationwide from November 13 to 17.