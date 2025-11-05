Central bank orders interest rate cuts to support flood-affected borrowers

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued a directive instructing banks to reduce lending rates and restructure debts for customers suffering losses from recent storms and floods.

Yesterday afternoon, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced the issuance of a directive to support customers recovering from natural disasters, storms, and floods.

Accordingly, the SBV has released Official Document No. 9651/NHNN-TD, requiring credit institutions, foreign bank branches, and SBV branches in regions 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 12 in the provinces of Son La, Phu Tho, Lao Cai, Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Thai Nguyen, Cao Bang, Lang Son, Tuyen Quang, Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh, Hanoi, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Hue, Quang Ngai, and Da Nang City to implement measures assisting customers in overcoming the impacts of natural disasters.

For credit institutions, the SBV has directed them to review and support their branches and transaction offices in provinces affected by typhoon Bualoi, Matma and Fengshen - the country’s storms No. 10, 11, and 12 - as well as post-storm flooding, to promptly restore operations and continue serving local residents.

Banks must also assess the business performance and repayment capacity of borrowers impacted by major storms and floods from July to October 2025 to provide timely assistance and ease financial burdens.

Specifically, credit institutions are required to:

- Restructure debt repayment terms and waive or reduce interest and fees for affected customers in accordance with current regulations.

- Develop and implement credit programs or lending packages with interest rates lower than standard rates to help businesses restore production and operations.

- Reduce lending interest rates by 0.5 percent to 2 percent per year for three to six months on existing loans of customers affected by storms and floods.

- Handle debt settlement for customers who have suffered capital losses due to the disasters.

For the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies, the SBV requires full implementation of tasks outlined in the Government’s Resolution No. 347/NQ-CP issued on October 24, 2025, which focuses on urgent recovery measures after Storm No. 11, aiming to quickly stabilize people’s livelihoods, accelerate business recovery, promote economic growth, and maintain inflation control.

Meanwhile, SBV branches in regions 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 12 are instructed to direct local credit institutions to urgently implement support measures for customers affected by storms and floods between July and October 2025. They are also to coordinate with local departments and agencies to advise provincial and municipal people’s committees on relief and recovery solutions.

The SBV has requested that leaders of all credit institutions and SBV regional branches promptly implement these measures. Any difficulties or issues beyond the local authority must be reported to the SBV for timely resolution.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan