Autumn fair raises nearly VND400 billion for flood relief

Vietnam’s first Autumn Fair in 2025 raised close to VND400 billion (US$15.21 million) to aid storm- and flood-affected communities in the Central region.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son; leaders from central and local authorities; representatives from diplomatic agencies, international organizations, associations, corporations, and businesses both domestically and internationally attend the closing ceremony of the first Autumn Fair.

This landmark event dazzled with its scale and commercial success, not only generating nearly VND5 trillion in transactions but also demonstrating remarkable solidarity, marked the beginning of a new national series of trade, investment, and cultural promotion activities. Assigned by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Industry and Trade chaired the organization in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Hanoi People’s Committee, Vingroup Group, and other ministries and local authorities.

Held at the Vietnam Exhibition Center, the fair spanned over 130,000 square meters with 3,000 booths and more than 2,500 domestic and international enterprises and organizations participating.

The Autumn Fair has been described as a “panoramic showcase” of Vietnam’s vitality, identity, and aspirations for progress. It also served as a platform for dialogue and innovation, fostering ideas toward sustainable development. Throughout the event, numerous forums, conferences, and investment connection activities were held, drawing thousands of experts and delegates from within and outside the country.

In just about ten days, the fair welcomed more than one million visitors who came to shop, explore, and experience. Total transactions reached nearly VND5 trillion, reflecting robust consumer demand, strong market confidence, and growing optimism toward the domestic economy.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed: “The success of the first Autumn Fair in 2025 reaffirms that Vietnam’s market is not only attractive in scale and growth rate but also a safe, friendly, and promising destination for both domestic and international investors. The fair symbolizes the unity and shared aspiration for development among all Vietnamese people, embodying our confidence in a dynamic, innovative, and forward-looking Vietnam.”

Alongside impressive figures, this special fair is marked by a spirit of sharing. Just before the opening ceremony, the Organizing Committee collaborated with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front to launch a fundraising program to support those affected by floods and storms.

The fair welcomes more than one million visitors

Charity boxes have been placed throughout the entrance area of VEC, allowing visitors to contribute cash or goods. Among the contributors, Vingroup, a leading company in corporate social responsibility, continues to demonstrate its spirit of sharing by donating VND100 billion taken from a VND500 billion fund allocated for relief efforts for those impacted by floods to assist the people in Vietnam’s Central region in recovering from the flood's aftermath.

With a total of nearly VND400 billion raised, the first Autumn Fair of 2025 transcends the significance of an economic event, evolving into a festival that connects hearts and spreads the values of Vietnamese compassion.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan