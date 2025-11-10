Year-end credit demand rises, banks simultaneously raise interest rates

Business

According to data from the State Bank of Vietnam, by the end of September 2025, total systemwide credit had increased by 13.37 percent compared with the beginning of the year.

Following the surge in the country’s credit system, about VND2.1 quadrillion has been injected into the economy.

Meanwhile, figures from the General Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance show that as of September 25, capital mobilization growth had not yet reached 10 percent, roughly 3 percent lower than the credit growth rate.

This widening gap between deposit mobilization and lending has placed mounting pressure on system liquidity. Consequently, from early October, commercial banks have entered a new round of deposit rate adjustments, with increases ranging from 0.1 percent to 0.7 percent per year. Some banks have also raised rates through promotional deposit packages.

On the market, interbank interest rates have simultaneously risen again across most maturities, reflecting continued liquidity tension within the banking system. From November 3 to 7, open market operations showed that the State Bank continued injecting substantial funds into the market. Over the past week alone, it provided a net injection of VND56.47 trillion, marking the fourth consecutive week of net funding to help maintain system liquidity.

By Thanh Dung - Translated by Anh Quan

