HCMC sees Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group as strategic partner

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang affirmed that the city sees Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) as a strategic partner.

As of November 8 morning, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang led a delegation from the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to have a working session with Petrovietnam.

Delivering his concluding remarks at the working session, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang praised Petrovietnam’s contributions to the development of both the country and Ho Chi Minh City.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang delivers the concluding remarks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

He emphasized that the city would stand by the group in its development efforts within Ho Chi Minh City, contributing to national growth, and reaffirmed that Ho Chi Minh City sees Petrovietnam as a strategic partner of the city.

With Ho Chi Minh City’s potential, advantages, room and space for new development, the city's Party chief emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City identifies marine economic development as one of its key growth pillars, with a focus on energy and logistics.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, along with the working delegation tour the Petrovietnam’s command and operations center. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The HCMC leaders concurred with the group’s proposals, which focus on five main pillars for collaboration. These include transforming Ho Chi Minh City into a smart city, advancing green development, establishing a marine technical service center, cultivating an innovation ecosystem and developing the group’s product supply chain.

They affirmed that the cooperation between the two sides will be based on the principle of mutual growth, benefiting both the group and the city.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee requested that the city’s departments and agencies directly work with the group to address each of its proposals and recommendations.

Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Board of Members of Petrovietnam Le Manh Hung speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Earlier, Petrovietnam’s leader reported on the group’s operations and presented their proposals to the Ho Chi Minh City authorities.

In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group currently has 20 member units operating in production, business and investment, actively contributing to the city’s industrialization and modernization efforts.

These units operate and manage a range of key industrial facilities, including the Nam Con Son gas system, LNG and LPG storage terminals, Dinh Co gas processing plant, Phu My Fertilizer Plant, Vietnam NPK Plant, fuel storage and port systems, and offshore oil and gas projects in Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

Together, they form a modern, integrated production and distribution chain, playing a vital role in promoting industrialization and modernization and establishing high-quality energy, petrochemical and technical service industrial zones in Ho Chi Minh City.

Petrovietnam also makes significant contributions in various other areas, such as boosting economic growth and budget revenue for Ho Chi Minh City; ensuring sovereignty and security in maritime areas and within the city; developing scientific and technological capacity and fostering innovation; training, attracting, and developing high-quality human resources; creating jobs and improving income and social welfare; and participating in the city’s industrial and service value chain ecosystem.

HCMC department and agency leaders attend the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Regarding the lack of clean water for residents in Thanh An Commune, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has approved the immediate implementation of a clean water supply system for the community. Petrovietnam has committed to investing in the clean water supply system.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong