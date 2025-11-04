Swiss–Vietnam Economic Forum 2025 fosters innovation partnerships

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said that the Swiss–Vietnam Economic Forum 2025 in Da Nang fosters innovation partnerships for sustainable growth.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at the Swiss–Vietnam Economic Forum 2025

She made the statement at the Swiss–Vietnam Economic Forum 2025 with the theme “Innovation Partnership for Sustainable Growth: Connecting Vietnam with Regional and Global Ecosystems” in Da Nang today.

The forum, taking place from November 3 to 5, is jointly organized by the Da Nang People’s Committee and the Embassy of Switzerland in Vietnam. The event gathers nearly 400 participants, including government leaders, business communities, investors, academics, and ecosystem partners from Switzerland, Vietnam, Europe, and ASEAN.

Speaking at the forum, Deputy Minister Le Thi Thu Hang emphasized that the event holds special significance, symbolizing the close cooperation between the two countries and contributing to the strengthening and expansion of the Vietnam–Switzerland bilateral relationship.

Participants at the foreum

According to Deputy Minister Le Thi Thu Hang, after 40 years of Doi Moi (Renovation), Vietnam has achieved remarkable and comprehensive progress of historic importance. The country now maintains diplomatic relations with 194 nations and has established strategic and comprehensive partnerships with 40 of them. Switzerland was among the first Western countries to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam.

Over more than half a century, Switzerland has stood alongside Vietnam in its reconstruction, development, and integration journey. Bilateral relations have grown positively and effectively across multiple sectors. Switzerland is currently one of Vietnam’s key trading partners in Central Europe and ranks as the sixth-largest European investor in the country.

Deputy Minister Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed that these achievements clearly reflect the depth and effectiveness of the Vietnam–Switzerland partnership, creating new momentum for cooperation. She added that Switzerland is not only an economic partner but also a long-term companion helping Vietnam realize its goals of green development, innovation, and a people-centered growth model.

She added that in today’s globalized context, economic diplomacy serves as a vital driver connecting businesses and promoting trade, investment, and cultural exchange. For Vietnam and Switzerland, it is a powerful tool to transform potential into practical cooperation opportunities.

Vice Chairman of the Da Nang City People’s Committee Ho Quang Buu announced that Da Nang has been selected as the development site for the Vietnam International Financial Center (IFC) and the Free Trade Zone (FTZ). These initiatives represent a new engine of growth with national strategic significance. The city is fully committed to creating the most favorable conditions for establishing an advanced legal and institutional environment to support these developments.

Initial results have been promising, with over 40 organizations and enterprises, some from Europe, submitting Letters of Interest to become members of the International Financial Center. Additionally, StartupBlink has recognized Da Nang as one of twelve standout global ecosystems, showcasing the city’s innovation achievements on the international stage.

In parallel with the IFC project, Da Nang is making substantial investments in key sectors such as semiconductor technology, electronic chips, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). These efforts aim to build a smart ecosystem that supports both urban development and the financial center.

“With these ambitions in mind, the city hopes today’s event will serve as a bridge to promote and attract Swiss and international investors to explore Da Nang’s investment environment and business opportunities particularly in tourism and port development”, said Mr. Ho Quang Buu.

By Pham Nga - Translated by Anh Quan