Petrol prices fall slightly on November 6

The retail prices of petrol and mazut 180CST 3.5S decreased slightly from 15:00 on November 6, following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Accordingly, E5RON92 is capped at VND19,862 (US$0.75) per liter, down VND78, while the price of RON95-III fell VND72 to VND20,416 per liter. Mazut 180CST 3.5S is currently sold at a maximum of VND14,320 per kilogram, down VND319.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel 0.05S is set at VND19,323 per liter at the maximum, up VND120, and that of kerosene is capped at VND19,395 per liter, up VND124.

This time, the two ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for any of the fuel categories.

