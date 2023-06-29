Vietnam’s iced milk coffee ranked 2nd in world by TasteAtlas

Vietnam’s ca phe sua da (iced coffee with condensed milk) ranks second in the Best-Rated Iced Coffee (BRIC) list by TasteAtlas.

Italy’s ristretto landed first place and the Vietnamese coffee came in at a close second.

TasteAtlas noted Vietnam’s use of Robusta coffee, widely grown in the country, particularly in Dak Lak province in the Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) region.

Vietnam’s genuine way of making coffee isn't replicated en masse anywhere else in the world. Boiled water is poured into a metal coffee filter that rests on top of a glass. Strong coffee drops into the glass and mixes with a pool of sweet condensed milk and ice. The result is a highly morish drink that packs a strong punch.

Those who are already sweet enough can skip the condensed milk, according to TasteAtlas.

Chiam Jia Xin, from Malaysia, who spent a week touring Vietnam, said he was really impressed with the aromatic flavor of the coffee.

“Vietnamese iced coffee is a perfect drink to cool off in the summer heat. I can delight in a glass of Vietnamese coffee first thing to start a new day or in the afternoon to relax.”

However, it is very strong, Chiam noted, adding that he suffered a sleepless night when he first arrived in Hanoi after drinking two cups back-to-back.”

“While staying in the capital, my Hanoian friend drove me to tour the Old Quarter and drink egg coffee. It's made by mixing egg yolk and condensed milk to create a buttery fat topping for the coffee. It's very enjoyable. I like it a lot,” he said.

Ta Hong Minh, a banker in the capital's Hoan Kiem district, said he's become an iced coffee addict. “It's very difficult to drink other coffee,” he said.

Minh said he also enjoys his breakfast by dipping bread in a milky coffee.

He said many of his foreign friends are interested in the iced coffee as it's not only delicious but also affordable at around VND25,000 to VND50,000 (US$1-2) for a cup. It's also available at every corner of the city.

An owner of Nguyen Coffee in the capital city noted that the pavement coffee attracts both locals and tourists.

“We served a number of Robusta coffees such as traditional strong black coffee, brown coffee, and others, but this summer most of our guests order iced milk coffee and yogurt coffee,” Nguyen said.

He added many of his guests told him that they would never forget the special flavor of the coffee, which carries characteristics of the culture and native values of the Vietnamese.

Vietnamese iced coffee came into being in HCMC where it was traditionally available on street corners. Now it is present all around the country, including in five-star hotels and even abroad in Vietnamese-style coffee shops.

Coffee was first brought to Vietnam in the mid-19th century by the French.