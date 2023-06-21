Vietnam’s forest coverage remains at 42.02 percent : Agriculture ministry

In 2022, Vietnam had 14,790,075 ha of forest area, of which 10,134,082 ha were natural forests and 4,655,933 ha were planted ones, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced in a decision on June 20.





The ministry required localities that recorded a reduction in natural forest area in 2022 to investigate the causes of the reduction and undertake measures to restore the forests, as well as to identify and punish those who are responsible for the reduction in the forest area.

In 2021, the country had 14,745,201 ha of forest area including 10,171,757 ha of natural forest and 4,573,444 ha of planted forest. The total area of forest meeting standards for calculating forest cover was 13,923,108ha, and forest coverage of 42.02 percent.

