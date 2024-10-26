Vietnam’s first entry into final of French culinary competition

A Vietnamese team will participate for the first time in the grand final of the Bocuse d'Or, a global cuisine competition to be held in Lyon City, France, next January.

The Vietnamese team to compete in the final round of the Bocuse d’Or culinary competition to open in France on January 25, 2025. (Photo by Bocuse d'Or Vietnam)

Vietnam is one of five representatives from the Asia-Pacific region to advance to the finals.

It showcases the culinary talent of Vietnamese chefs, Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser, the French Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, told a press conference held to honour the team and help it seek sponsorship.

The Vietnamese team will include chef Vu Xuan Truong and assistant chef Nguyen Quan Tam.

There will also be two coaches, chef Sakal Phoeung, President of the Bocuse d'Or Vietnam Association, and chef Daniel Nguyen, real name Nguyen Minh Dung.

Truong expressed joy and honour at representing Vietnam in this competition.

Daniel Nguyen said both ingredients decided by the judges and unique ingredients from the country would be used in the contest.

The team wants to show the world that Vietnam has great flavors and specialities and outstanding chefs, he said.

Dung said the inspiration behind the winning dish in the Asia-Pacific qualifiers was the legendary story of the Dragon and the Fairy, symbolising land and water in Vietnamese culture.

Bocuse d’Or, founded by Chef Paul Bocuse in 1987, is a culinary competition held every two years.

This time it will be held from January 25 to 27, 2025.

