Business

Vietnam's agro-forestry-fishery exports reach US$45.37 bln in first 8 months

SGGPO

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment this morning reported that Vietnam's agro-forestry-fishery export turnover in the first eight months of 2025 reached US$45.37 billion, an increase of 12 percent compared to the same period last year.

In August only, export value reached US$5.71 billion, slightly down three percent compared to August 2024. However, over the eight-month period, multiple sectors recorded impressive growth such as agricultural products up 13.8 percent, livestock products up 24.5 percent, fisheries up 11.5 percent and forestry products up 6.6 percent.

nguoi-dan-thu-hoach-ca-phe-nien-vu-nam-2023-tren-canh-dong-phuong-yen-the-tp-pleikutinh-gia-lai-anh-huu-phuc-2572.jpg (1)
Coffee cultivation for export in the Central Highlands and Southeastern Vietnam

Regarding markets, Asia remains the largest import region, accounting for 43.1 percent of exports, followed by the Americas with 23.2 percent and Europe with 14.6 percent. Although Asia remains the largest import region, exports to markets outside the region are growing strongly, which will help to gradually reduce dependency.

Notably, export turnover to Europe increased by 38.7 percent, to Japan by 19.8 percent, and to the United States by 8.1 percent, while exports to China grew by only 2.6 percent. Although Africa and Oceania account for minor shares, they also recorded increases of 100 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Currently, the United States is the largest export market for Vietnam’s agricultural, forestry, and fishery products, accounting for 20.9 percent, followed by China with 19 percent and Japan with 7.1 percent.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnam's agro-forestry-fishery exports the first eight months of 2025 Ministry of Agriculture and Environment agro-forestry-fishery export turnover

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn