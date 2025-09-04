Vietnam's agro-forestry-fishery exports reach US$45.37 bln in first 8 months

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment this morning reported that Vietnam's agro-forestry-fishery export turnover in the first eight months of 2025 reached US$45.37 billion, an increase of 12 percent compared to the same period last year.

In August only, export value reached US$5.71 billion, slightly down three percent compared to August 2024. However, over the eight-month period, multiple sectors recorded impressive growth such as agricultural products up 13.8 percent, livestock products up 24.5 percent, fisheries up 11.5 percent and forestry products up 6.6 percent.

Coffee cultivation for export in the Central Highlands and Southeastern Vietnam

Regarding markets, Asia remains the largest import region, accounting for 43.1 percent of exports, followed by the Americas with 23.2 percent and Europe with 14.6 percent. Although Asia remains the largest import region, exports to markets outside the region are growing strongly, which will help to gradually reduce dependency.

Notably, export turnover to Europe increased by 38.7 percent, to Japan by 19.8 percent, and to the United States by 8.1 percent, while exports to China grew by only 2.6 percent. Although Africa and Oceania account for minor shares, they also recorded increases of 100 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Currently, the United States is the largest export market for Vietnam’s agricultural, forestry, and fishery products, accounting for 20.9 percent, followed by China with 19 percent and Japan with 7.1 percent.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong