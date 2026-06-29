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New VND1.5 trillion seafood processing plant inaugurated in Ca Mau

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Vietnamese seafood giant Minh Phu Group has inaugurated a VND1.5 trillion (US$57.4 million) seafood processing plant in Ca Mau Province.

Vietnamese seafood giant Minh Phu Group has inaugurated a VND1.5 trillion (US$57.4 million) seafood processing plant in Ca Mau Province, strengthening the country's seafood processing capacity while creating more than 5,000 jobs.

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Delegates perform the inauguration ritual of the Minh Phu Khanh An Seafood Processing Plant.

On June 28, Minh Phu Group officially inaugurated the Minh Phu Khanh An Seafood Processing Plant at Khanh An Industrial Park in Khanh An Commune, Ca Mau Province.

Built on a site of nearly five hectares, the plant required a total investment of VND1.5 trillion (approximately US$57.4 million). It has an annual processing capacity of 35,000 tons of seafood products and is expected to generate employment for more than 5,000 workers.

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Chairman of the Ca Mau Provincial People's Committee speaks at the inauguration ceremony of the Minh Phu Khanh An Seafood Processing Plant.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Lu Quang Ngoi, Chairman of the Ca Mau Provincial People's Committee, said the province's seafood export turnover exceeded US$2.4 billion in 2025, reinforcing Ca Mau's position as one of Vietnam's leading seafood processing and export hubs.

He said the new facility marks a significant milestone for Ca Mau's seafood processing industry and is expected to strengthen the province's economic growth while boosting Vietnam's seafood exports.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Ca Mau Minh Phu Group seafood processing seafood exports Khanh An Industrial Park Vietnam seafood industry processing plant job creation

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