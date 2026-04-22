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Five minor earthquakes shake Tra Linh, no damage reported

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Between 5 a.m. and just after 8 a.m. on April 22, Tra Linh Commune in Da Nang and nearby areas recorded five consecutive low‑magnitude earthquakes, all under 3.1 on the Richter scale, with no impact on daily life.

On the morning of April 22, Chairman Trinh Minh Hai of the People’s Committee of Tra Linh Commune, Da Nang City, reported that according to specialized agencies, between about 5 a.m. and just after 8 a.m. the area and its surroundings experienced five consecutive earthquakes.

22-04-2026-5-v-1022-2355-1038-9962.jpg
Map showing the epicenter of the fifth earthquake. Photo: the Institute of Earth Sciences

According to Chairman Trinh Minh Hai, the tremors were minor, all below magnitude 3.1 on the richter scale, and caused no impact or damage.

Specifically, the Vietnam Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center, a part of the Institute of Earth Sciences, reported:

  • The first quake occurred at 5:16:56 a.m., magnitude 3.0, coordinates 14.991°N – 108.120°E, in Tra Linh Commune, Da Nang City, with a focal depth of about 8.1 km.
  • The second at 5:18:59 a.m., magnitude 2.8, coordinates 14.859°N – 108.162°E, depth about 8.1 km, in Mang But Commune, Quang Ngai Province, bordering Tra Linh.
  • The third at 6:24:41 a.m., magnitude 3.1, coordinates 15°N – 108.048°E, depth about 8.1 km, in Tra Linh.
  • The fourth at 7:16:39 a.m., magnitude 2.9, coordinates 14.979°N – 108.098°E, depth about 8.1 km, in Tra Linh.
  • The fifth at 8:09 a.m., magnitude 2.6, coordinates 14.981°N – 108.114°E, depth about 8.1 km, in Tra Linh.

Chairman Trinh Minh Hai noted that local residents did not feel any shaking, daily life continued normally, and inspections found no unusual incidents.

He added that the area has previously recorded stronger earthquakes, but the recent tremors were very mild and not a cause for concern. Earthquake response measures have been integrated into disaster prevention plans, and local authorities will continue monitoring and provide timely updates if new developments arise.

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By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan

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stronger earthquakes Earthquake response measures Vietnam Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center the Institute of Earth Sciences

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