Khanh Hoa Province to build Truong Sa Museum

Authorities in Khanh Hoa Province have approved the construction of Truong Sa Museum in Cam Lam Commune.

On April 23, the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province announced its approval of the investment policy for the Truong Sa Museum project, to be located in Cam Lam Commune.

The project will be implemented by Vinhomes Joint Stock Company under a full sponsorship model, with a total investment of VND299.7 billion (US$11.4 million) entirely financed by the company.

Upon completion, the entire facility will be handed over to the provincial authorities or a designated agency for management and operation.

Perspective view of Truong Sa Museum. (Illustration by Huni Architectes)

The project will be developed on a land area exceeding 17,100 square meters, bordered by the sea to the east and the Gac Ma Soldiers Memorial Site to the west, with adjacent tourist zones on the other sides. The building footprint is about 3,873 square meters, comprising three above-ground floors and a single basement level.

The design, developed by HUNI Vietnam Company Limited, won first prize in an architectural competition organized by the provincial government. The museum’s overall design features three branches extending from the mainland toward the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago and the East Sea, evoking the nation’s enduring journey to safeguard its maritime sovereignty.

The surrounding landscape is designed as an open, integrated space that harmonizes architecture, greenery, and water features, aligning with sustainable development goals.

Construction is scheduled to begin on April 29 this year, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2028.

According to the Khanh Hoa Province Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, once completed, the Truong Sa Museum will serve as a significant cultural institution, helping preserve and present documents and artifacts related to Vietnam’s history of defending its sacred sea and island sovereignty.

By Tien Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong