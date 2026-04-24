16th NA wraps up first session, completing key leadership appointments

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man said that after 12 days of active and urgent work marked by a spirit of innovation and scientific thought, the first session of the 16th-tenure National Assembly (NA) has officially concluded.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the closing session. (Photo: SGGP)

The session, which closed on April 24, accomplished a wide range of key tasks, including consolidating the State apparatus and electing senior leadership positions in accordance with the Constitution and laws.

It also institutionalized major policies into legislation to follow the resolution of the 14th National Party Congress while deciding on urgent and strategic tasks in socio-economic development, national defense-security, and foreign affairs.

Facing new national demands, the 16th NA moved swiftly from the outset with strong determination and a methodical approach. Deputies, whether re-elected or newly elected, demonstrated a high sense of responsibility to voters and the public, contributing many thoughtful and substantive opinions.

The legislature completed the critical task of reviewing and deciding the organizational structure of the State apparatus, and elected or approved 39 senior personnel positions. It elected the President, the NA Chairman, and the Prime Minister with very high levels of confidence.

During the session, the NA passed nine laws and 31 resolutions, many of which received unanimous approval from all deputies present. The newly adopted policies aim to remove bottlenecks, respond promptly to practical needs, promote decentralization alongside clearer accountability, and introduce specific mechanisms to tackle stalled projects and unlock resources for socio-economic development.

Timely and flexible tax adjustments also underscored decisive fiscal management to support businesses and citizens.

Lawmakers also approved a series of five-year development plans for the 2026–2030 period, including a socio-economic development plan, a national financial plan and public debt strategy, and a medium-term public investment plan.

These provide a foundation for coordinated solutions to stabilize the macroeconomy, control inflation, maintain economic balance, and create growth momentum from the beginning of the term, contributing to the goal of achieving double-digit growth.

The NA also approved the establishment of Dong Nai city, reviewed reports from the National Election Council on the 16th NA and People’s Council elections for the 2026–2031 term, confirmed the qualifications of deputies, considered reports on voters’ opinions and recommendations, and reviewed the handling of voters’ petitions.

It also adopted the NA’s 2027 supervision program and examined reports on thrift and anti-wastefulness, among other key issues.

The NA called on the Government, its own bodies, and relevant agencies and localities to promptly and effectively implement the adopted laws and resolutions and to issue detailed guiding documents without delay to avoid legal gaps.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, along with incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State and National Assembly deputies, attend the closing session at the Dien Hong Hall on the morning of April 24. (Photo: SGGP)

Following the session, deputies will meet with voters to report on its outcomes and gather feedback from the public.

The top legislator stressed that the country is entering a new phase of opportunities intertwined with increasingly complex challenges, requiring the NA to continue comprehensive and substantive reforms in its organization and operations.

He underscored the need to further improve the quality of legislation, supervision, and decision-making on major national issues.

Each deputy, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man noted, must continue to uphold their role as representatives of the people’s will and aspirations, maintain close ties with voters, reflect real-life issues in parliamentary discussions, and translate public concerns into timely and effective policy decisions.

NA bodies were also urged to enhance professionalism and the quality of advice to ensure strategic, feasible policies that can be quickly enforced in practice.

“The 16th NA will continue to innovate rapidly, act decisively, and work alongside the Government and the entire political system to mobilize all resources, turn aspirations into concrete actions and results, and successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, all for the goal of a prosperous, civilized nation and a happy, well-off people,” he said.

At the closing sitting, all 477 deputies present voted in favor of adopting the Resolution of the first session of the 16th NA.

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