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Korean President and his spouse take a walk around Hoan Kiem Lake

President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse Kim Hae Kyung took a leisurely stroll around Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi on Thursday evening.

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President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse Kim Hae Kyung enjoy a cool night at Hoan Kiem Lake. (Photo: VNA)
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President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse Kim Hae Kyung at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc square, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
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President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and First Lady Kim Hye Kyung stop to buy Thuy Ta ice cream near Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
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President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse Kim Hae Kyung eat Thuy Ta ice creams while taking a walk around Hoan Kiem Lake.
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President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse Kim Hae Kyung enjoy a cool night at Hoan Kiem Lake. Photo: VNA
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Hoan Kiem Lake President of the Republic of Korea spouse Kim Hae Kyung President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung Hanoi leisurely stroll

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