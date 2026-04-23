Air quality remains good in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City

Monitoring on April 23 showed air quality in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City at “good” levels, with AQI readings below 50 at several stations, while nationwide conditions ranged from good to moderate.

The national air quality monitoring station is located in Thanh Xuan Park, Hanoi. (Photo: Vietnam Environment Agency)

According to the Vietnam Environment Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, air quality on the morning of April 23 in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi was at good levels, with conditions nationwide ranging from good to moderate.

Updated data from the department’s monitoring system at around 9 a.m. on April 23 showed that many stations in the country’s two largest cities recorded air quality index (AQI) readings in the “good” category (below 50).

In Hanoi, several monitoring stations reported low AQI levels; for instance, the station in Nguyen Van Cu had an AQI of 18 while the station in 1 Giai Phong Street AQI of 33 and the station in Nhan Chinh Park – Khuat Duy Tien AQI of 29.

In central Ho Chi Minh City, the station at the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment complex on Ly Chinh Thang Street recorded an AQI of 42, while Le Huu Kieu Street in Binh Trung Ward posted 39, and the Huyen Tran Cong Chua station in Tam Thang Ward recorded 29. The station along Binh Duong Boulevard in Phu Loi and Thu Dau Mot wards recorded an AQI of 51.

According to forecasts by the Vietnam Environment Agency, the average AQI on April 23 is expected to be around 64 in Hanoi and 85 in Ho Chi Minh City. AQI values from 51 to 100 fall within the moderate range.

The department noted that values between 0 and 50 correspond to “good” air quality, with minimal health impact under Vietnam’s VN-AQI classification.

Meanwhile, 48-hour data from the Giai Phong station in Hanoi showed that PM2.5 concentrations had previously reached levels equivalent to an AQI of about 110, classified as poor. By the morning of April 23, this figure had fallen to around 33.

Several localities recorded good air quality on April 23, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, and Khanh Hoa, while some areas mainly in delta regions and industrial zones, remained at moderate levels.

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By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan