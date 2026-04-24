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HCMC–Long Thanh Expressway expansion project faces risk of delays

SGGPO

The expansion project of the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh expressway is facing potential delays due to unusual fluctuations in fuel and construction material prices, according to Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC).

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HCMC–Long Thanh Expressway is being expanded (Photo: SGGP)

According to Vietnam Expressway Corporation, the project to expand the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh expressway commenced in 2025 and is scheduled for completion in 2026. The project is currently facing difficulties due to a sharp increase in fuel prices, which has led to higher costs of construction materials and equipment operation.

In the Southern region, asphalt prices have risen by 30 percent–50 percent and sand and stone by 13.5 percent–23.3 percent, while cement and steel have increased by 2 percent–10 percent.

Under the contract terms for the packages, price adjustments are applied using a coefficient-based adjustment method. However, this method relies on price indices published by local authorities, which are typically delayed (on a monthly or quarterly basis) and therefore do not promptly reflect sharp short-term increases (on a daily basis).

As a result, the current formula is insufficient to fully compensate for the actual costs incurred by contractors.

Meanwhile, the expansion of the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh Expressway is being implemented under an “emergency construction project” mechanism. To ensure progress, Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) has proposed that local authorities promptly publish price indices that are closely aligned with actual market conditions.

For the volume of work carried out during periods of abnormal price fluctuations (from early March 2026 until prices stabilize), VEC has recommended that the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Construction consider and report to the Prime Minister for approval of a direct compensation mechanism. This would allow price adjustments to be applied directly to fuel and key construction materials, including asphalt, stone, and various types of steel.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh

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HCMC–Long Thanh Expressway expansion project Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) faces risk of delays

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