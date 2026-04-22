South Korea proposes supply of trains for HCMC’s Metro Line No. 2

Korean enterprises expressed their desire to promote in-depth cooperation in the railway sector in Vietnam.

At the discussion (Photo: SGGP)

On April 21, in Hanoi, Vietnamese Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh and South Korean Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Kim Yun-duk held talks, opening up directions for expanded cooperation in railway development, smart urban systems, and infrastructure financing.

At the talks, South Korean Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Kim Yun-duk stated that the ministry will continue efforts to promote cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the fields of transport infrastructure and urban development.

Minister Kim Yun-duk also proposed the establishment of a Vietnam–Korea Infrastructure and Technology Cooperation Committee, aimed at strengthening information exchange and enhancing the effectiveness of coordination between the two sides.

Representatives of Korean agencies and enterprises also put forward several concrete cooperation proposals with Vietnam in the fields of transport infrastructure, urban development, and human resource training.

In particular, the Chairman of the International Contractors Association of Korea expressed a desire to expand cooperation with Vietnam, initially focusing on the supply of trains for Metro Line No. 2 in Ho Chi Minh City. He also proposed organizing the first Korea–Vietnam Railway Cooperation Conference in June 2026, based on the Memorandum of Understanding on railway cooperation signed between the two countries in 2025.

Korean enterprises expressed their desire to promote in-depth cooperation in the railway sector, including human resource training and technology transfer. They also seek to expand collaboration in other transport infrastructure areas such as roads, seaports, and aviation, as well as in housing development and smart urban construction.

Minister Tran Hong Minh affirmed that the Ministry of Construction fully supports the cooperation proposals from the Korean side and stands ready to facilitate favorable conditions for their implementation.

He noted that Vietnam is currently promoting decentralization and delegation of authority to local governments. Therefore, in areas such as new urban development, industrial zones, and urban rail systems, Korean enterprises should proactively engage directly with local authorities and relevant partners.

Minister Tran Hong Minh assigned relevant agencies and units to serve as focal points for coordination with the Korean side, focusing on several key tasks, including the establishment of the Vietnam–Korea Infrastructure and Technology Cooperation Committee; the organization of the first Vietnam–Korea Railway Cooperation Conference in June 2026; the promotion of PPP-formulated cooperation projects in transport and urban development; and the implementation of initiatives related to the Vietnam–Korea Smart Urban Cooperation Center.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh