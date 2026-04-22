Dong Nai accelerates two key road projects linking to Long Thanh Airport

Authorities in Dong Nai Province are speeding up land clearance and construction of two major road projects connecting to Long Thanh International Airport, aiming for completion by mid-2026.

On April 21, Chairman of the Dong Nai People’s Committee Nguyen Van Ut conducted a field inspection and held a working session with authorities in Long Thanh, Long Phuoc and Nhon Trach communes to review progress on land clearance and construction of Provincial Roads 25B (Ton Duc Thang) and 25C (Nguyen Ai Quoc), which will connect to Long Thanh International Airport.

Chairman of the Dong Nai People’s Committee Nguyen Van Ut inspects progress of two road projects connecting to Long Thanh International Airport

The upgrade project for Provincial Road 25B, spanning more than nine kilometers from the center of Nhon Trach Commune to National Highway 51, has a total investment of nearly VND1.493 trillion (US$57 million). Meanwhile, the Provincial Road 25C project, linking National Highway 51 and T1 Road to Huong Lo 19, has a total investment of VND647 billion (US$24.6 million).

According to the provincial Construction Investment Project Management Board, about 70 percent of the site for the 25B project has been handed over, with construction reaching roughly 50 percent completion. Local authorities are now coordinating to deliver the remaining land for construction, with the goal of completing the project by the end of June 2026.

Construction underway on Provincial Road 25C project

For the 25C project, 95 percent of the site area has already been cleared and handed over. The project management board has committed to finishing construction by the same June 2026 deadline.

Concluding the working session, Chairman Nguyen Van Ut emphasized that Dong Nai has pledged to the Government to complete both projects by the end of June 2026. He urged localities along the routes to finalize land clearance within April 2026 and called on the project management board to press contractors to accelerate construction progress.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong