Traffic resumes across Xuan Huong Bridge on Mimosa Pass

After more than four months of construction, Xuan Huong Bridge on National Highway 20, along the Mimosa Pass section in Xuan Huong - Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province, has been completed and is now open to traffic.

Vehicles queue up to cross the Xuan Huong viaduct on the morning of April 22.

Field observations on the morning of April 22 showed vehicles moving in both directions across the Xuan Huong viaduct, at the site of a severe landslide that occurred in mid-November 2025.

Xuan Huong Bridge is 9 meters wide, with two traffic lanes.

The project has a total length of 133 meters, including approach roads at both ends; the bridge itself spans 108 meters, is 9 meters wide, and accommodates two traffic lanes. With a total investment exceeding VND33 billion, the structure was completed on a fast-tracked schedule.

The project, put into operation ahead of the April 30 holiday, helps ensure smooth traffic flow along National Highway 20.

Opening the bridge to traffic ahead of the April 30 holiday is expected to ensure uninterrupted travel along National Highway 20, improve connectivity, boost operational capacity, reduce accident risks, and meet rising transport demand between Lam Dong and other localities in the Southern Key Economic Region.

The viaduct spans the site of a landslide that occurred in November 2025.

As previously reported by SGGP, at around 11:50 p.m. on November 19, 2025, a major landslide struck National Highway 20 along the Mimosa Pass section in Xuan Huong - Da Lat Ward, completely severing the route. Tens of thousands of cubic meters of soil and rock cascaded downhill, sweeping away the entire road surface. The affected stretch measured approximately 60–70 meters in length and about 40 meters in depth. Authorities subsequently mobilized resources to open a temporary road at the foot of the slope to restore traffic circulation.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan