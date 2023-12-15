Vietnamese women should be given more empowerment: Ms Truong Thi Mai

Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organization Commission Truong Thi Mai said that Vietnamese women should be given more empowerment to develop their roles.

At a national scientific conference

The Party high ranking official made the statement at a national scientific conference 'Promoting the role of Vietnamese women in the new age' co-organized by the Central Vietnam Women's Union and the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics.

Speaking at the conference, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organization Commission Truong Thi Mai emphasized that even though more than 10 years have passed, some criteria of the Resolution 11 on women's work in the period of industrialization and modernization of the country have still not been achieved.

Specifically, the rate of female officials participating in party committees at all levels for the 2020-2025 term is just under 20.8 percent while the government set the target of 25 percent or more. Moreover, as per the government’s goal, the rate of female deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the rate of female People's Council representatives at all levels should be 35 percent and 40 percent but in reality, it is 30.26 percent and below 30 percent respectively.

Besides, people’s awareness about women and women's work in many places is still low. Gender bias and discrimination against equal opportunities for women, especially in terms of employment, career, salary, position in society and family still exist.

Furthermore, if there are unprecedented problems such as epidemics, climate change, and non-traditional security during the development process, women and children still suffer the most consequences.

Ms. Truong Thi Mai mentioned the groups of tasks that need to be done to bring the Party's policies on women's work to life. First of all, governments at all levels and sectors need to raise awareness, improve policies and laws on gender equality, and create conditions for women to develop comprehensively, especially for groups of women in difficult circumstances.

At the same time, all levels and sectors need to pay attention to creating conditions for Vietnamese women to develop comprehensively, meeting the requirements of the new era, especially high-quality female human resources.

Especially, Ms. Truong Thi Mai emphasized the responsibilities of heads of party committees, party organizations, and governments at all levels as well as the role of the Vietnam Women's Union in implementing the Party's policies on women's work.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan