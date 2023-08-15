Vietnamese tourism sees great opportunities to attract int’l visitors

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism held an in-person and virtual conference on accelerating tourism recovery with the participation of representatives of 63 provinces and cities throughout the country on August 15.

According to Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet, the country’s tourism industry is standing in front of doors of growth opportunities in attracting international visitors to Vietnam.

The country received more than 6.6 million foreign tourists in the first seven months. July alone saw over one million international arrivals and 76.5 million domestic visitors.

The development capacity index of Vietnam’s tourism industry ranked 52nd in 2021, up 8 places compared to 2019, among the 3 countries with the highest increase in the world.

At the meeting, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism launched solutions and collected opinions on accelerating tourism recovery in accordance with resolution 82/ND-CP, on the main tasks and solutions to accelerate the recovery and effective and sustainable development of the tourism industry, decision 440/QD-BVHTTDL on Vietnam Tourism Marketing Strategy to 2030, and decision 1894/QD-BVHTTDL dated on July 14 to implement a plan for the development of nighttime tourism products aimed at increasing expenditure, extending the length of stay, and enhancing Vietnam’s ability to attract tourists.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet said that tourism will be continuously developed into a spearhead economic sector, greatly contributing to the country’s economic development.