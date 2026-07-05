Vietnamese team recovers 54 bodies from earthquake rubble in Venezuela

On July 4 (local time), Vietnam's rescue and relief team continued its search for victims trapped in the aftermath of the twin earthquakes in Venezuela, recovering nine more bodies.

Oscar Fernandez thanks the Vietnamese rescue personnel for helping recover his mother's body from the collapsed building. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ministry of Public Security, the ministry's rescue team overcame numerous challenges and difficult conditions to retrieve an additional nine bodies from the earthquake debris, which were subsequently handed over to the local authorities.

To date, the Vietnamese team has recovered a total of 54 bodies from the rubble.

During a visit to the disaster site on the night of July 3, Commander of the Venezuelan Militia Forces Nayade Lockiby Belmonte expressed gratitude to Vietnam for dispatching the rescue team and highly appreciated its close coordination and dedicated efforts in the search for victims.

While carrying out search and rescue operations, the Vietnamese team also took the opportunity to assist local residents facing difficulties in the affected area by helping move personal belongings, providing medical examinations, and distributing medicines free of charge.

Vietnamese rescue clears a path to the location where a signal indicating possible signs of life was detected. (Photo: SGGP)

Major General Pham Van Ty, Deputy Director of the Rescue and Salvage Department under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), briefs the Venezuelan authorities on the search results. (Photo: SGGP)

Officers and personnel of the Ministry of Public Security's rescue team will continue coordinating with other forces to search areas where victims are believed to be trapped. (Photo: SGGP)

A brief moment of rest for the Ministry of Public Security's rescue team (Photo: Ministry of Public Security)

By Tran Luu, Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh