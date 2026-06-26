HCMC officials complete leadership program in Singapore

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City concluded the five-day Vietnam Potential Leaders 2.0 Program at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore on June 26.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and head of the delegation, said that although the program was brief, it offered participants valuable knowledge, practical experience and fresh perspectives on leadership, national governance and urban development amid rapid global change.

She said the program highlighted Singapore's people-centered governance model, which prioritizes an honest and efficient public service, long-term planning, continuous innovation, and sustainable national development.

Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, presents a commemorative gift to Singapore's Minister for Defence and Coordinating Minister for the Public Service Chan Chun Sing. Photo: Chau Vu

Throughout the program, the delegation explored a wide range of topics, including national governance, international financial center development, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and urban planning. They also conducted field visits to government agencies, businesses and leading development projects across Singapore.

A highlight of the program was a high-level dialogue with Chan Chun Sing, Singapore's Minister for Defence and Coordinating Minister for the Public Service. The discussion focused on building a modern civil service, developing high-quality human resources, advancing institutional reform and enhancing national competitiveness.

On behalf of the delegation, Ms. Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong expressed appreciation to the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Professor Dr. Vu Minh Khuong, faculty members, experts, speakers and Singaporean government agencies and businesses for their warm hospitality and willingness to share valuable experience.

She stressed that the program's greatest value lay in fostering a renewed leadership mindset, modern governance approaches and a spirit of innovation. These lessons, she said, will help participants strengthen their policy advisory and implementation capabilities, contributing to the development of Ho Chi Minh City as a fast-growing, sustainable, modern, civilized and globally integrated metropolis.

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By Chau Vu, Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong