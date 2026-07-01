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Vietnam, Germany seek stronger science and semiconductor cooperation

SGGP

Vietnam and Germany plan to deepen cooperation in scientific research, innovation and high-tech workforce development, with semiconductors and green energy transition identified as key priorities.

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At the meeting betweenMinister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan and German Ambassador to Vietnam Helga Margarete Barth. Photo: MST

On June 30, Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan met with German Ambassador to Vietnam Helga Margarete Barth to discuss key areas of cooperation in scientific research, innovation and high-tech human resource development, with a focus on semiconductors and the green energy transition.

Minister Vu Hai Quan praised the achievements of Vietnam-Germany cooperation in education, research and academic partnerships. He also reaffirmed that Vietnam places a high priority on the development of science, technology and innovation, viewing them as key drivers of the country's future growth.

Based on the discussions, the Minister of Science and Technology said both sides could further strengthen cooperation by expanding joint research programs between Vietnamese and German scientists in priority fields, enhancing collaboration in the semiconductor sector through more effective use of laboratories and research infrastructure, and increasing cooperation in education, research and the development of a highly skilled workforce to meet the demands of science and technology development in the new phase.

Ambassador Helga Margarete Barth expressed Germany's desire to further expand joint research, education and innovation ecosystem connectivity between the two countries.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions to translate the proposed areas of cooperation into concrete initiatives, with the goal of advancing practical, effective and long-term partnerships.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan

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German Ambassador to Vietnam Helga Margarete Barth cooperation in scientific research innovation and high-tech human resource development the green energy transition

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