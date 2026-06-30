Party official hosts Chinese Ambassador

Vietnam and China further consolidate strategic mutual trust between the two Parties and countries, effectively turn the important common perceptions reached by their top leaders into action, and carry out bilateral diplomatic programs.

Head of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs Le Minh Tri (R) and Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei (Photo: VNA)

Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs Le Minh Tri praised Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei and the Chinese embassy for propelling ties between the two Parties and countries during a reception in Hanoi on June 30.

Both sides expressed delight at the positive momentum of Vietnam-China relations, singling out the April 2026 state visit to China by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and State President To Lam as an important milestone that set a strategic course for ties as both countries embark on a new growth phase. Party-to-Party cooperation mechanisms have been refined and are playing an ever more important role in steering bilateral relations.

Strides have also been made in infrastructure connectivity, railway links, and economic, trade, and investment collaboration, while people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges have grown more vibrant. Coordination at multilateral forums has deepened further.

Mr. Le Minh Tri suggested both sides further consolidate strategic mutual trust between the two Parties and countries, effectively turn the important common perceptions reached by their top leaders into action, and carry out bilateral diplomatic programs.

He urged both sides to make full use of existing cooperation mechanisms, enhance theoretical exchanges, and share experience in national governance and socio-economic development. Ministries, agencies, and localities were pushed to jointly translate high-level common perceptions into concrete results and propel deeper economic connectivity, with a focus on transport infrastructure and railways.

The commission chief also stressed the need to expand trade cooperation in a more balanced and sustainable manner while elevating sci-tech collaboration, especially in such key areas as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, 5G, 6G, and the training of a quality workforce.

He further called for the effective rollout of people-to-people exchanges, including the "Red Study Tour" for the youth and the Vietnam-China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026-2027, with the aim of delivering tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

Agreeing with Mr. Le Minh Tri's ideas, he affirmed his commitment to contributing to the continued development of ties between the two Parties and countries. He pledged to continue serving as an important bridge driving exchanges and experience sharing between the advisory bodies of the two Parties and countries, ensuring that bilateral ties develop in line with orientations set by the top leaders and usher China-Vietnam relations into a new growth stage.

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