Vietnamese rescue team searches collapsed Venezuela apartment building

Vietnamese police rescue personnel have begun searching a collapsed nine-story apartment building in Venezuela's La Guaira state, where 15 people are believed to remain trapped following last week's twin earthquakes.

On the morning of July 1, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security's international mission in Venezuela said its search and rescue team had reached the site of a collapsed nine-story apartment building in La Guaira State, where 15 people are believed to remain trapped beneath the rubble.

Search teams approach a collapsed building

According to the mission, the apartment building was almost completely destroyed following the twin earthquakes that struck on June 24. Upon arriving at the scene, Vietnamese rescue personnel immediately launched search operations in the collapsed structure.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by difficult conditions, including temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius, a complete power outage and limited communications.

The operation is also complicated by a high risk of secondary structural collapse, requiring rescue teams to carefully plan their approach to ensure the safety of both trapped victims and emergency personnel.

The rescue site currently lacks heavy demolition equipment needed to assist search teams in locating and extracting those trapped beneath the debris.

The Ministry of Public Security also released photographs showing Vietnamese rescue personnel conducting search operations at the collapsed apartment building in La Guaira State.

Search teams use sniffer dogs to assist in the search for victims

Scenes of the area where buildings collapsed due to the earthquake

Break time and mealtime for officers and soldiers participating in search and rescue operations

Break time and mealtime for officers and soldiers participating in search and rescue operations

Break time and mealtime for officers and soldiers participating in search and rescue operations

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan