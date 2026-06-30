Vietnam, UAE sign MoU on defence industry cooperation

The officer invited leaders of the UAE Ministry of Defence and defence industry corporations to attend the third Vietnam International Defence Expo, scheduled to take place in Hanoi in December.

Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence industry cooperation during talks between high-ranking delegations from their defence ministries on Tuesday.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defence of Vietnam (right) and Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Defence signed a Memorandum of Understanding on defence industry cooperation on June 30. (Photo: VNA)

The document was signed by Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defence of Vietnam, and Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Defence.

At the talks, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang said that since diplomatic relations were established in 1993, Vietnam and the UAE had continuously strengthened their ties on the basis of friendship, equality, mutual respect and cooperation for the benefit of both peoples.

Bilateral cooperation had grown steadily across such areas as politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, investment and labour.

He noted that defence cooperation had recorded positive progress in line with the Vietnam–UAE Comprehensive Partnership. During recent high-level meetings and exchanges, leaders of the two countries reached an important common understanding on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, including defence industry collaboration, while continuing to support major events hosted by each side.

On the occasion, the deputy minister expressed his appreciation to the UAE Ministry of Defence and relevant agencies for their support for the representative office of the Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) in the UAE.

He also expressed his hope that the ministry would continue facilitating the office's effective operation, so that it could serve as a bridge promoting bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang voiced his confidence that the agreements reached during the talks would usher in a new stage in defence relations between the two countries.

Stressing significant potential for bilateral defence cooperation, the deputy defence minister proposed that the two sides step up delegation exchanges at all levels, study the establishment of dialogue and consultation mechanisms and set up resident defence attaché offices in each country.

He also suggested enhancing collaboration in the defence industry, United Nations peacekeeping operations, military medicine and logistics, non-traditional security and high-quality personnel training, while promoting mutual support at multilateral forums and international activities hosted by either side.

Mr. Nguyen Truong Thang confirmed that Vietnam's Ministry of National Defence would stand ready to welcome officers and officials from the UAE Ministry of Defence to attend an international defence officials training course, as well as UAE military cadets to study the Vietnamese language at Vietnamese military academies and schools.

The deputy minister also invited leaders of the UAE Ministry of Defence and defence industry companies to attend the third Vietnam International Defence Expo, scheduled to take place in Hanoi in December.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defence of Vietnam (right) and Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Defence met on Tuesday. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi said his visit to Vietnam provided an opportunity for the two sides to broaden defence cooperation in the years ahead.

Speaking highly of the Vietnam–UAE Comprehensive Partnership, he said bilateral cooperation had made remarkable strides and achieved positive results in recent years.

He expressed his hope that both sides would effectively implement the agreed areas of cooperation while exploring new ones based on the needs and interests of both sides, thus contributing to the Vietnam–UAE Comprehensive Partnership as well as to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang welcomed the visiting UAE official.

He reaffirmed that the Vietnamese Government, Ministry of National Defence and Vietnam People's Army continue to prioritise strengthening friendship and expanding cooperation with their UAE counterparts, for the legitimate interests of the two peoples as well as for peace, stability, cooperation and development in each country, the region and the world.

Commending positive progress in bilateral defence cooperation, particularly in the exchange of delegations at all levels, Giang proposed that the two sides consider the establishment of bilateral defence dialogue and consultation mechanisms.

VNA