Additional special flight delivers relief supplies to Venezuela

Flight VN68, operated by a wide-body Airbus A350 aircraft, departed from Noi Bai International Airport at 11:30 p.m. on June 29. After a technical stop at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in France, the aircraft continued to Simón Bolívar International Airport in Caracas, completing the nearly 24-hour journey from Vietnam to Venezuela.
Earlier, the first special flight safely landed at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Caracas shortly after 12:00 p.m. on June 29 (local time), transporting 124 officers and personnel from the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security, along with 10 search-and-rescue dogs and 25 tons of equipment and relief supplies.