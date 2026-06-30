Additional special flight delivers relief supplies to Venezuela

On June 30, Vietnam Airlines announced that it had operated a second special flight carrying 46.8 tons of Vietnam's relief supplies to Venezuela, ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance following the devastating earthquake.

Large relief cargo consignments are loaded onto the aircraft. (Photo: SGGP)

Flight VN68, operated by a wide-body Airbus A350 aircraft, departed from Noi Bai International Airport at 11:30 p.m. on June 29. After a technical stop at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in France, the aircraft continued to Simón Bolívar International Airport in Caracas, completing the nearly 24-hour journey from Vietnam to Venezuela.

Earlier, the first special flight safely landed at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Caracas shortly after 12:00 p.m. on June 29 (local time), transporting 124 officers and personnel from the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security, along with 10 search-and-rescue dogs and 25 tons of equipment and relief supplies.

Cargo is placed in the passenger cabin. (Photo: SGGP)

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By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh