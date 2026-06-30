International

Additional special flight delivers relief supplies to Venezuela

SGGP

On June 30, Vietnam Airlines announced that it had operated a second special flight carrying 46.8 tons of Vietnam's relief supplies to Venezuela, ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance following the devastating earthquake.

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Large relief cargo consignments are loaded onto the aircraft. (Photo: SGGP)

Flight VN68, operated by a wide-body Airbus A350 aircraft, departed from Noi Bai International Airport at 11:30 p.m. on June 29. After a technical stop at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in France, the aircraft continued to Simón Bolívar International Airport in Caracas, completing the nearly 24-hour journey from Vietnam to Venezuela.

Earlier, the first special flight safely landed at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Caracas shortly after 12:00 p.m. on June 29 (local time), transporting 124 officers and personnel from the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security, along with 10 search-and-rescue dogs and 25 tons of equipment and relief supplies.

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Cargo is placed in the passenger cabin. (Photo: SGGP)
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By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

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