Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security deploys rescue team to Venezuela

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister Senior Lieutenant General Le Van Tuyen said the deployment reflects not only humanitarian support but also international solidarity and the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Venezuela.

At the departure ceremony in Hanoi on June 28 for a 41-member search and rescue team from the Ministry of Public Security heading to Venezuela. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Public Security held a departure ceremony in Hanoi on June 28 for a 41-member search and rescue team heading to Venezuela.

The deployment comes after the June 24 earthquake in Venezuela, which authorities reported caused severe human and property losses. By June 28, the disaster had claimed more than 1,400 people who had been confirmed dead, left over 50,000 missing, and caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure.

Following instructions from Vietnam’s Party and State leadership, the ministry decided to send a specialized team to support searching for missing victims, rescue and emergency response operations, and post-disaster recovery efforts.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister Senior Lieutenant General Le Van Tuyen said the deployment reflects not only humanitarian support but also international solidarity and the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Venezuela.

The mission was organized jointly by the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defense. Team members include specialists experienced in collapsed-structure search operations, emergency medical response, communications, logistics, and rescue command.

Members of the search and rescue team from the Ministry of Public Security heading to Venezuela. (Photo: VNA)

The delegation is also equipped with specialized rescue vehicles, search devices, medical supplies, and logistical support so operations can begin immediately upon arrival.

At the ceremony, Estela del Valle Quijada Suarez, Chargé d’Affaires of the Venezuelan Embassy in Vietnam, expressed appreciation to Vietnam’s Party, State, Government, and Ministry of Public Security for the timely assistance, describing the mission as a symbol of friendship, solidarity, and mutual support between the two countries' people during a difficult period.

Vietnamplus