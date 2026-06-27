UAE grants visa-on-arrival for Vietnamese citizens

The UAE Embassy in Vietnam also confirmed that Vietnamese citizens holding ordinary passports are able to get a visa on arrival from June 25, 2026 as long as they meet the above requirements.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expanded its visa-on-arrival scheme, allowing citizens from Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya, and South Africa to enter the Middle Eastern country without securing a visa in advance.

Accordingly, ordinary passport holders with a valid visa or residence permit from the US, any European Union member state, the UK, Singapore, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, or Canada can obtain either a 14-day or 60-day visa upon arrival.

The 14-day visa costs DH100 (US$27.23), and the 60-day option costs DH250. The 14-day visa can be extended once while the traveler is inside the UAE, while the 60-day visa is valid for a single stay and cannot be renewed. Anyone who overstays faces a fine of DH50 per day.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the move underscores the country’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties with friendly nations and fueling closer economic, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges. The ministry stressed that it will keep working closely with relevant agencies to make travel easier, streamline consular procedures, and cement the UAE’s standing as a leading global hub for trade, investment, and entrepreneurship.

The UAE Embassy in Vietnam also confirmed that Vietnamese citizens holding ordinary passports are able to get a visa on arrival from June 25, 2026, as long as they meet the above requirements.

Vietnamplus