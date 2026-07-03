Brazilian Ambassador to Vietnam awarded Friendship Order

Brazilian Ambassador to Vietnam Marco Farani was awarded Vietnam’s Friendship Order on July 2 in recognition of his significant contributions to advancing bilateral relations.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang (R) presents the Friendship Order to Brazilian Ambassador to Vietnam Marco Farani. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Presenting the state honour, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang said the award reflects the high regard of the Vietnamese Party, State and people for Farani’s role in strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two nations. He praised the ambassador’s dedication, professionalism and unwavering commitment throughout his tenure in Vietnam.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang credited Farani with making meaningful contributions to deepening political trust, facilitating all-level exchanges and expanding cooperation among ministries, agencies, localities, businesses and people of both countries. He also highlighted the ambassador’s role in the elevation of Vietnam-Brazil ties to a Strategic Partnership and in broadening collaboration across trade, agriculture, science and technology, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

The Deputy Minister noted that Vietnam-Brazil relations have maintained strong momentum in recent years, with cooperation becoming increasingly substantive and ample room remaining for further growth. He said Farani’s efforts have helped strengthen mutual trust and understanding, creating a solid platform for the bilateral partnership to continue expanding in a practical and effective manner.

On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Giang thanked the ambassador for his valuable contributions and expressed confidence that Farani will continue to support Vietnam and serve as a strong advocate for closer Vietnam-Brazil ties in whatever role he undertakes in the future.

Expressing his appreciation for the honour, Farani said he was deeply touched to receive the Friendship Order. He thanked MoFA, along with Vietnamese ministries, sectors, localities and partners, for their close cooperation and steadfast support during his diplomatic mission.

The ambassador said the progress achieved in bilateral relations was the product of shared efforts by both sides and pledged to remain committed to promoting the Vietnam-Brazil Strategic Partnership, helping make it broader, deeper and more effective for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

VNA