Congratulations extended on Communist Party of China’s founding anniversary

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent a congratulatory message to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the occasion of the CPC’s 105th founding anniversary (July 1, 1921–2026).

General Secretary and President To Lam meets with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing during his visit to China on April 14-17, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

In the message, the CPV Central Committee congratulated the CPC on its achievements over the past 105 years in uniting and leading the Chinese people to overcome numerous difficulties and challenges and secure remarkable accomplishments.

These include the founding of the People's Republic of China, the implementation of the reform and opening-up policy, the advancement of socialism with Chinese characteristics into a new era, and the improvement of the role and international standing of the Party and State.

It particularly highlighted that in recent years, under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with General Secretary and President Xi Jinping at its core, the Chinese people successfully achieved the first centenary goal, fulfilled the major objectives and tasks set out in the 14th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, and laid a solid foundation for realising the second centenary goal.

The CPV believes that the CPC will continue to lead the Chinese people in successfully implementing the Resolution of the 20th National Party Congress, preparing for the successful convening of the 21st National Congress, and accomplishing the second centenary goal of building China into a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilised, harmonious, beautiful, and modern socialist country, the message stressed.

The message affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam consistently attach great importance and give top priority to consolidating and strengthening the Vietnam – China neighbourhood, Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, and a Vietnam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

It also expressed the wish to maintain regular exchanges between the senior leaders of the two Parties and countries, provide strategic guidance for the development of bilateral relations, bring tangible benefits to the two countries' people, and make positive contributions to the socialist cause as well as to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

VNA