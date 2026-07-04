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Vietnam offers congratulations to US on 250th Independence Day

In the letters and messages, the Vietnamese Party and State leaders congratulated the US on its tremendous achievements that have made it a leading world power over the past quarter millennium.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam sent a congratulatory letter and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung sent a congratulatory message on July 4 to US President Donald Trump on the 250th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day (July 4, 1776–2026).

On this occasion, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man cabled congratulatory messages to President of the US Senate James David Vance and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson.

In the letters and messages, the Vietnamese Party and State leaders congratulated the US on its tremendous achievements that have made it a leading world power over the past quarter millennium.

They reaffirmed that Vietnam considers the US one of its strategically important partners, and expressed the hope for both sides to further intensify the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening up new and breakthrough cooperation opportunities, especially in the fields of the economy, politics, science, and technology.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung extended congratulations to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

VNA

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