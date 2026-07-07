Ho Chi Minh City expands science partnership with National University

Ho Chi Minh City plans to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam National University HCMC on science, technology, and innovation, while accelerating policies to attract top talent and increase investment in research and digital transformation.

On July 7, Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, chaired a working session with a delegation from Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCMC) on a science and technology research cooperation program.

At the meeting between Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and a delegation from Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCMC) on a science and technology research cooperation program. (Photo: Viet Dung)

The meeting was attended by Principal Nguyen Thi Thanh Mai of Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, Director Le Van Thang of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, representatives of the Department of Finance, the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center, and other relevant agencies and units.

VNU HCMC advances city growth with science, tech, and innovation projects

At the meeting, Principal Nguyen Thi Thanh Mai said Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City has proactively proposed, participated in, and implemented numerous science, technology, and innovation initiatives aligned with the city's strategic directions.

VNU HCMC Principal Nguyen Thi Thanh Mai speaks at the meeting (Photo: Viet Dung)

The university has been commissioned by the city to undertake several key tasks, including providing strategic policy advice; developing a carbon project and an implementation roadmap for the International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City; preparing a Strategic Technology Center project; developing high-performance computing infrastructure for the city's artificial intelligence (AI) program; formulating the Livable City and Startup Market projects; and carrying out specialized science and technology research programs serving the city's development.

These assignments further reinforce the university's role as a knowledge hub that provides high-quality human resources, technology, leading research groups, and innovation models to directly support the city's new development goals.

The university delegation proposed that the city consolidate the list of ongoing joint initiatives and classify them into groups covering policy advisory services, science and technology and innovation, technology infrastructure, the startup ecosystem, and international cooperation.

The delegation also proposed that both sides jointly advise the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on developing special mechanisms and policies for strategic, cross-sector projects that require rapid implementation. It also asked city leaders to help resolve several difficulties encountered during implementation.

HCMC boosts science investment, strengthening ties with VNU-HCMC

Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong speaks at the meeting (Photo: Viet Dung)

After hearing the proposals, Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong instructed the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to direct the municipal People's Committee to instruct relevant departments and agencies to coordinate with and support Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City in implementing cooperation programs and effectively carrying out the science, technology, and innovation tasks commissioned by the city.

He urged the university to continue refining its project proposals for submission to the city at the earliest opportunity.

Regarding key priorities, the city Deputy Secretary said the city will focus on removing bottlenecks related to commissioning mechanisms, task assignments, and identifying lead agencies involved in the carbon project and its implementation roadmap for the International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

The city will also address obstacles in implementing the Livable City and Startup Market projects, while supporting the establishment of an internationally accredited research center and the development of the university's Innovation Center into an institution of international standing, said Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong.

For new proposals presented at the meeting, Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong instructed relevant agencies to study, select, and incorporate suitable initiatives into the city's strategic technology and strategic technology product development plans.

He also directed the city to promptly issue operating regulations for the Ho Chi Minh City Science and Technology Development Fund to provide a basis for allocating and disbursing funding for projects commissioned by the city. At the same time, he called for a review of programs designed to attract high-quality science and technology talent and for timely adjustments to mechanisms and policies to attract leading experts and scientists to work and contribute to the city's development.

Regarding workforce training to support science, technology, and economic development, relevant agencies were instructed to complete research and submit project proposals by August 2026.

Based on those proposals, Ho Chi Minh City will commission Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, together with other universities and research institutes, to train the skilled workforce needed for the city's next stage of development.

Ho Chi Minh City has increased investment in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation from VND5.373 trillion in 2025 to VND12.705 trillion in 2026, an increase of more than 2.3 times.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan