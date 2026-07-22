Vietnam education publisher plans 204 million textbooks for new school year

To prepare for the 2026-2027 school year, the Ministry of Education and Training has instructed the Vietnam Education Publishing House to publish over 204 million textbooks, ensuring a sufficient supply.

At the meeting (Photo: Mai Pham)

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Doan Trung Kien on July 20 chaired a meeting with the Vietnam Education Publishing House (VEPH) to review textbook supply for the upcoming 2026-2027 school year and the years ahead.

According to Chairman Nguyen Tien Thanh of the Members' Council and General Director of VEPH, the publisher has completed a review, revision, and update of textbook content in line with the requirements of the National Textbook Appraisal Council and the Ministry of Education and Training to support textbook distribution for the 2026-2027 school year.

Since the 2024-2025 school year, VEPH has reduced textbook prices twice, in February 2024 and December 2024. Using a single textbook set nationwide will help lower production costs and textbook prices in the coming years.

The Vietnam Education Publishing House has introduced policies encouraging distributors to proactively assess market demand, calculate needs, and place orders early while improving demand forecasts based on actual conditions. This will give the publisher sufficient time to prepare production plans, organize printing service tenders, and arrange book transportation, ensuring that teachers and students receive adequate textbooks before August 15, with no shortages.

Parents and children select the textbooks ahead of the new school year (Photo: Hoang Hung)

Chairman Nguyen Tien Thanh said VEPH plans to publish more than 204 million textbooks and 37.32 million workbooks for the 2026-2027 school year. The publisher proposed that the Ministry of Education and Training study and direct provincial and municipal education departments to develop feasible implementation plans with priority given to stabilizing textbook use during the 2026-2027 school year.

At the same time, localities should prepare detailed plans for the 2027-2028 school year in accordance with regulations so that VEPH can proactively print and distribute the appropriate quantities and types of textbooks, avoiding surpluses or shortages that could result in tied-up capital and waste.

Concluding the meeting, Deputy Minister Doan Trung Kien instructed relevant agencies to continue reviewing textbook printing, distribution, and supply to ensure sufficient textbooks are available as planned for the upcoming school year.

By Mai Pham - Translated by Anh Quan