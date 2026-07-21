PM orders phase 1 border boarding schools completed by August 30

Vietnam's Prime Minister has ordered ministries and local authorities to accelerate construction of boarding schools in land border communes, requiring all Phase 1 projects to be completed by August 30 so they can open for the 2026–2027 school year.

Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son inspects the construction progress of a border boarding school in Dakrong Commune, Quang Tri Province. Photo: Minh Thu.

On July 20, Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau signed Official Dispatch No. 50/CD-TTg on behalf of the Prime Minister, calling for faster construction and quality assurance of combined primary and lower secondary boarding schools in land border communes.

The dispatch states that the Ministry of Education and Training, along with other ministries, agencies, and local authorities, has been directing the implementation of the projects to ensure that all Phase 1 schools, which broke ground in 2025, are completed by August 30.

However, according to reports from the Ministry of Education and Training and local authorities, several projects remain behind schedule or are at risk of delays, even though only a little more than 40 days remain to meet the planned completion target.

In line with directives from the Politburo and General Secretary and President To Lam to complete Phase 1 construction, inaugurate all schools simultaneously on Sept. 5, and put them into operation at the start of the 2026–2027 academic year, the Prime Minister instructed leaders of relevant ministries, sectors, and local authorities to urgently review implementation progress.

They were also instructed to focus on resolving obstacles, give the highest priority to resources needed to complete the schools according to the established targets, schedule, and deadlines, and ensure quality and safety while preventing losses, waste, and misconduct.

The Minister of Education and Training will bear overall responsibility, in accordance with regulations, before the Politburo, General Secretary and President To Lam, and the Prime Minister for implementing construction of the combined primary and lower secondary boarding schools in land border communes nationwide. The minister is also required to strictly implement the reporting regime by submitting weekly progress reports on Phase 1 construction in localities to the Prime Minister, or daily reports if necessary, to ensure completion by August 30.

The Prime Minister also instructed local authorities to ensure that all Phase 1 schools already under construction are completed by August 30 in accordance with the directives of the Politburo and General Secretary and President To Lam, while ensuring all necessary conditions are in place for the schools to begin operating at the start of the 2026–2027 academic year.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan