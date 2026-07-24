Ministry issues unified rules on open educational resources for universities

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has issued its first nationwide rules on open educational resources in universities, laying the groundwork for digital transformation and greater sharing of learning materials.

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has issued Circular No. 61/2026/TT-BGDDT on the use and exploitation of open educational resources in higher education.

Students of Hanoi University of Science and Technology. Photo: HUST

The circular marks the first time Vietnam's education sector has introduced unified regulations governing the use and exploitation of open educational resources in higher education. It establishes a legal framework for the development of digital higher education, promotes the sharing of learning materials, and creates a network connecting educational resources among higher education institutions nationwide.

The circular was issued to implement the provisions of the 2025 Law on Higher Education and other relevant legislation, while meeting the requirements of digital transformation in higher education. It is also intended to improve education quality, foster innovation, and support the development of a learning society.

Under the new regulations, the circular provides comprehensive definitions of open educational resources, open licenses, open access, open education platforms, and the National Open Educational Resources Access Portal, which serves teaching, research, and learning activities both in Vietnam and abroad.

One notable provision gives priority to publishing under open licenses educational materials, textbooks, lectures, online courses, and academic products that are created entirely or primarily with state budget funding.

Higher education institutions are responsible for establishing quality control mechanisms, conducting reviews, updating educational materials, and collecting user feedback to ensure the quality of learning resources.

The circular will take effect on Sept. 1, 2026.

Open Educational Resources (OER) are freely accessible, openly licensed digital materials that universities use to reduce costs and enhance learning.

By Le Minh - Translated by Anh Quan