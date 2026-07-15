HCMC parents give high marks to public education, facilities remain key concern

A 2026 survey of more than 537,000 parents and 163,000 high school students found strong satisfaction with Ho Chi Minh City's public education services, although school facilities remained the weakest-rated area across all education grades.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has released the results of its 2026 survey measuring public satisfaction with the city's public education services.

Parents submit enrollment applications at Tran Khanh Du Primary School in Tan Dinh Ward on July 14.

At the preschool level, 42,442 parents participated in the survey. The results showed consistently high levels of satisfaction with the quality of educational services.

Among the evaluated areas, "Educational Outcomes" received the highest score, followed by "Educational Activities" and "Educational Environment."

While still receiving favorable ratings, "Access to Educational Services" and "Facilities" recorded the lowest scores.

The department said the survey results will serve as an important basis for coordinating with people's committees in wards and communes to direct preschools to promptly review operations, focus investment resources on upgrading infrastructure and equipment, and streamline administrative procedures to further improve service quality.

At the primary school level, 173,033 parents participated in the survey. "Educational Environment" received the highest satisfaction score.

Ratings for "Access to Educational Services," "Educational Outcomes," and "Educational Activities" remained stable, supported by expanded digital transformation in first-grade admissions and competency-based teaching methods.

However, facilities received the lowest score, reflecting growing pressure from rapid population growth and the challenge of ensuring full-day schooling in areas experiencing fast population increases.

At the lower secondary school level, 160,000 parents took part in the survey. "Educational Outcomes" recorded the highest satisfaction level, followed by "Educational Activities" and "Access to Educational Services."

"Facilities" and "Educational Environment" received lower satisfaction ratings, with "Educational Environment" ranking the lowest. The department said the findings reflect challenges related to adolescents' psychological development and the need to strengthen school counseling services and promote a friendly school culture.

At the high school level, 162,290 parents participated in the survey. "Educational Activities" received the highest satisfaction rating, followed by "Educational Outcomes," "Educational Environment," and "Access to Educational Services."

"Facilities" again received the lowest evaluation.

Separately, 163,369 high school students participated in the survey.

According to the students, "Educational Environment" received the highest rating, reflecting the positive impact of the city's "Happy School" initiative in creating safe, friendly, and respectful learning environments.

"Access to Educational Services" and "Educational Activities" also maintained stable ratings, supported by the widespread adoption of digital transformation in teaching, testing, and assessment, along with expanded experiential learning opportunities.

However, "Facilities" and "Educational Outcomes" received the lowest scores, reflecting the pressures of graduation examinations, career orientation at the end of high school, and students' desire for more modern digital classrooms.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan