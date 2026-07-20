Vietnamese students win medals at Int’l Olympiads

On July 19, the Quality Management Agency under the Ministry of Education and Training announced the achievements of the country's national teams at the 2026 International Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology Olympiads.

Vietnamese students win four medals at Int’l Chemistry Olympiad 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Education and Training)

At the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2026), held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from July 10 to 19, 368 secondary school students from 93 countries and territories competed. Vietnam's four-member team delivered a flawless performance, with all four students winning gold medals.

The gold medalists are Nguyen Manh Tuan, Nguyen The Minh, and Tran Hoang Nam, all Grade 12 students at Hanoi–Amsterdam High School for the Gifted in Hanoi, and Dinh Xuan Phuc, a Grade 12 student at Vinh Phuc High School for the Gifted in Phu Tho Province. With four gold medals, Vietnam shared the top position in the overall standings with China and India.

At the 2026 International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), held in Shanghai, China, from July 10 to 21, all six members of Vietnam's national team won medals, securing two gold medals, three silver medals, and one bronze medal.

Meanwhile, at the 2026 International Biology Olympiad (IBO), held in Lithuania from July 12 to 19, all four members of Vietnam's national team earned silver medals, extending the country's strong showing at this year's international science Olympiads.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Kim Khanh