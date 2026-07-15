Ministry requires AI and digital skills in university programs

The Ministry of Education and Training has issued new regulations requiring university programs to incorporate artificial intelligence, digital competencies, foreign language proficiency, and lifelong learning skills into graduate outcomes.

Universities are required to integrate ai and lifelong learning into degree programs

The Ministry of Education and Training has issued Circular No. 54/2026/TT-BGDDT regulating academic programs at all levels of higher education.

One of the circular's notable provisions requires learning outcomes to be translated into specific, observable, assessable, and measurable requirements. These outcomes will serve as the basis for designing, implementing, assessing, and improving academic programs, as well as recognizing learning achievements and awarding degrees.

The circular stipulates that training institutions have autonomy in developing and implementing training programs, while also being responsible for program quality and fulfilling accountability requirements as prescribed by law.

For undergraduate programs, learning outcomes must include requirements for digital competencies, artificial intelligence (AI) knowledge, foreign language proficiency, adaptability, and lifelong learning skills.

For master's programs, learning outcomes must reflect competencies in research, innovation, the application of knowledge, and knowledge development.

For doctoral programs, graduates must demonstrate the ability to conduct independent research, propose new technologies or solutions, produce scientific publications or research-based application products, and possess the capability to supervise scientific research and innovation.

The circular also sets out specific requirements for full-time faculty members, who play a central role in delivering academic programs. For undergraduate programs, full-time lecturers holding doctoral degrees must directly teach at least 50 percent of the total coursework covering foundational disciplinary knowledge, major-specific knowledge, and advanced specialized knowledge.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan