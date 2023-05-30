Vietnamese students bag six medals at Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad 2023

All six Vietnamese students competing at the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2023 won medals, including four silvers and two bronzes, the Ministry of Education and Training announced on May 30.

The silver medalists are Nguyen Duc Thang, an 11th grader from Hung Vuong High School for Gifted Students in the northern province of Phu Tho; Nguyen Ngoc Dang Khoa, a 12th grader, Pham Cong Minh, an 11th grader and Tran Xuan Bach, a 12th grader, all from High School for Gifted Students of the University of Science under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi.

The two bronze medals were secured by Le Ngoc Bao Anh, a 12th grader from Le Quy Don High School for Gifted Students in Da Nang City, and Tran Vinh Khanh, a 12th grader from Quang Tri Township High School in the central province of Quang Tri.

The APIO 2023 was held online with the participation of 1,471 contestants from 36 countries and territories, including students from Canada, Mexico, and Brazil who were invited to participate in but not considered for prizes. China was the host country.

With the six medals, Vietnam ranked 9th among the participating countries and territories.